Nawaz Sharif using the words of Pakistan enemies, alleges Sheikh Rasheed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has criticized the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for using the words of Pakistan enemies and adding that he is playing in the hands of foreigners against the interest of the country.

Sheikh Rasheed said this while issuing a statement in this regard on Tuesday. He said that the hearing of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against Nawaz Sharif will be started in 8 to 10 days.

Regarding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, Sheikh Rasheed said that they are only a group of corrupt leaders and they should be allowed to rule the country.

He urged the people to reject the corrupt leadership in the upcoming election and support the sincere leaders who are working in Pakistan interest.

Advertisements