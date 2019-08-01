Nawaz Sharif, Zardari’s era going to end: Sheikh Rasheed

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that result of Senate election should open the eyes of the opposition that their downfall has begun.

Talking to media representatives at the Kotri Railway station, Sheikh Rasheed expressed that today it has been proved that even own members of the opposition are not with them. “The era of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari is coming to an end”, he added.

The Railway Minister asserted that the real thing is the problems of the people of Pakistan. “The economic crisis of the country is very severe and problems that will arise at the moment will weaken Pakistan‘s economy,” he continued.

He said that there should be no misunderstanding as all the institutions of Pakistan are standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan today. He added that country‘s institutions and democratic government are working cooperatively today.

Sheikh Rasheed asserted that the plunderers should remember that if they try playing a wrong shot then they would not get caught in the slip rather their politics will end forever.