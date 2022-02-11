Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical report termed ‘incomplete’

LAHORE (NNI): A medical board of the Punjab government has termed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical report incomplete.

The nine-member board formed by the provincial government to examine the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s medical record termed the medical report that has lately been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) incomplete.

The report is just a doctor’s opinion and contains no record of Sharif’s health condition, the sources quoted the board as saying. No report of any credible lab or health facility is available on record to substantiate what Dr Fayaz Shawl stated about the former premier’s health.

The board has apprised the health department on its viewpoint about the fresh report. Sharif’s fresh report was submitted to the LHC on Jan 28.

According to the report, the PML-N supremo was advised against travelling back to the country.

During my recent evaluation, I found Mr. Sharif under a lot of stress, if he returns to Pakistan without undergoing a definitive treatment in London, the stress of living again in a solitary confinement as well as the loss of a partner can further compromise his cardiac status before definitive treatment can be rendered,” Dr Fayaz Shawl wrote in the report. “Giving current COVID-19 crisis in world, he should be by all means avoid traveling and / or visiting public places airports.”