Nawaz Sharif’s passport will not be renewed, vows Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will expire tonight and it will not be renewed.

Speaking to media men in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said “Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been on the Exit Control List (ECL) since 20 August 2018.

Those who have their names on ECL can neither be issued new passports nor they can be updated after expiry.’

The minister further said “Still, if Nawaz Sharif wants to come back to the country he can be issued an ETD (emergency travelling document).”

The passport will be useless if Nawaz Sharif does not come back, Sh Rashid said and added, “No one is stopping Nawaz Sharif from returning to the country.”

He said there was a high court decision ordering the PML-N leader to come back but Nawaz Sharif has not responded to it.

Responding to another question about Senate elections, Sheikh Rashid maintained that there will be political calm in the country on March 4.

“March 3 is the day of politics and Insha’Allah next day Prime Minister Imran Khan will be triumphant,” he added.

The minister made it clear that there would be no surprise in Senate elections.

“Asif Ali Zardari has done a PHD in vote buying but he will be disappointed on that day,” he opined.

Sheikh Rashid said Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has altered many of their decisions and they should also change another of their decisions regarding staging a long march towards Islamabad.