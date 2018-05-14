Nawaz Sharif’s remarks regarding Mumbai attacks was misreported: PM Abbasi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has defended the former premier Nawaz Sharif remarks and said that the Indian media misreported Nawaz’s remarks regarding the Mumbai attacks.

PM Abbasi said this while talking to media persons after the NSC meeting on Monday. PM Abbasi claimed that former premier did not say all that was attributed to him during his interview with the Dawn Newspaper and adding that he was misreported.

PM Abbasi added that Nawaz never say anything wrong regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks which was reported in the Indian media.

Regarding the NSC meeting, premier Abbasi clarified that the top civil-military huddle dismissed those words which were misreported.

While replying to a question regarding civil-military issues, he said that misunderstanding occurred but it was removed after the facts were brought to the table.

Expressing support for Nawaz, Abbasi said the entire party, including Shehbaz Sharif, stands with the PML-N supremo. “Nawaz Sharif is still our Quaid,” he reassured.

Answering a question, Abbasi said he will not resign nor is there any pressure on him to do so, adding that the government will complete its tenure at the end of this month after which he’ll leave office.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

