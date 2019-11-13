Nawaz Sharif’s treatment: PML-N rejects govt’s ‘conditional permission’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) turned down on Wednesday the government’s ‘conditional permission’ to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment abroad.

PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair said while speaking to Geo News that the government was playing politics as the move to allow conditional permission to the former prime minister held no legal value.

“They are playing politics over this decision,” he said.

Zubair said that Nawaz was a political leader and his decisions would have political implications for the country.

“Its not so simple–give money and go abroad,” he said. “The PML-N gave told everyone about its stance yesterday about the decision of the subcommittee. We don’t think these surety bonds have any legal value.”

In response to a question, Zubair criticised Law Minister Farogh Naseem, stating that he had not asked for surety bonds when General (r) Pervaiz Musharraf had requested the courts to allow him to go abroad for medical treatment.

“Was he asking for surety bonds back then as Musharraf’s lawyer?” he asked.

Legal expert Imran Shafiq said that there was no precedent of an indemnity bond in criminal law.

“Indemnity bonds are issued in civil cases where one party agrees to make good the loss of another party in the scenario that the loss occurs,” he said. “There is no precedent of an indemnity bond in a criminal case.”

He said that it was strange how the government had said that it was allowing Nawaz to go abroad on humanitarian grounds but on the other hand, was negating itself on the same.

Will not accept a court over another court: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the government in response to Farogh Naseem’s press conference, saying that the party would not accept a ‘government court over a court’.

“This decision is based on discrimination and political revenge,” she said. “We fulfilled all legal requirements at the time of bail.”

Aurangzeb said that the government’s directive to deposit security bonds was not acceptable to the PML-N.

“If something happens to Nawaz, this insensitive government will be held responsible,” she said.

She said that the government was playing with the life and health of Nawaz’s health.

“Delaying tactics by the government is injustice of the highest order,” she said.

