Nawaz terms NAB cases a ‘joke’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif has termed the corruption cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him as a joke and baseless.

Former prime minister said this while talking to media persons outside the accountability court on Monday, where he appeared before the court hearing of corruption case against Sharif family.

Nawaz Sharif added that nation didn’t accept the plane hijacking case and neither of the cases registered against him which he is facing after he was disqualified from the prime minister office.

He added that he will continue to raise voice and adding that his statements and stance are totally base on truth and it will lead to a victory.

Regarding the upcoming polls, Nawaz claimed that his party PML-N will get more votes comparing to the last general election on the basis of its performance and its development agenda.

