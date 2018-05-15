Nawaz terms NSC statement worrisome and frightening

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the statement of the National Security Council (NSC) in which the NSC had condemned the PML-N leader’s controversial remarks regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chair the National Security Council (NSC) and it termed the Nawaz’s statement as incorrect and misleading.

“The participants [of the NSC] observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities,” a statement issued by the PM Office had said.

After the NSC meeting, PM Abbasi clarified the Nawaz remarks during the press conference and claimed that Nawaz statement was misquoted by Indian media.

While talking to media representatives outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases on Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif said that said the NSC statement is wrong, worrisome and frightening.

Nawaz added that the NSC press release was not based on facts and adding that Pakistan has become isolated in the world and not a single country is willing to stand with Pakistan.

Nawaz added that former foreign minister Khawaja Asif can better explain what the world said about Pakistan when he used to go abroad to represent the country.

It is now time to decide who is patriot and who is traitor and working against the interest of the country and creating problems for the whole population of Pakistan, Nawaz added.

It is to mention here that, Nawaz, in an interview to Dawn newspaper published on May 12, had said, Militant organizations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?

