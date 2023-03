F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will not be able to lead the team in match against Peshawar Zalmi tonight due to an injury, on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was injured after being hit by a ball in the match against Karachi Kings.

In his absence, left-arm spinner Muhammad Nawaz will lead Quetta Gladiators.

The Gladiators have added wicketkeeper batsman Bismillah Khan to the team.

The PSL technical committee has allowed Bismillah Khan to join the team.