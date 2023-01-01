Nawaz to return to in Oct

LONDON (Agencies): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October, confirmed party President Shehbaz Sharif after holding a huddle in London.

“Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” the former prime minister told the media alongside his elder brother. However he did not confirm a specific date of Nawaz’s return. On the other hand, family sources, told media ahead of the meeting, that Nawaz is expected to return to Pakistan on October 15 of this year as per the family discussions.

According to the sources, the date was discussed between Nawaz, Shehbaz and close family members in London to decide that the PML-N supremo will return to Pakistan in mid-October. Previously, media reported that Nawaz will return to Pakistan by mid-September; however, there has been a change of plan in the last few days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that elections are not possible within 90 days.

The sources said that Nawaz’s return has been delayed till mid-October, not because of the ECP announcement but over the advice of party loyalists that September is too hot and severe for large-scale political gatherings, making mid-October a better time for return.

The decision to return around mid-October was taken after Shehbaz held two meetings with the PML-N supremo in London. Shehbaz arrived in London last Sunday after handing over the reins to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.