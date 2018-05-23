Nawaz trying to do politics in court instead of giving answer of his money trail: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Chaudhry has said that the disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif playing a dangerous game by doing politics in court and adding that he will have to pay a heavy price for it.

Fawad Chaudhry said this on Wednesday while talking to media outlet. He was reacted on the Nawaz Sharif’s statement earlier today that the Avenfield reference was filed against him as reciprocal punishment for taking legal action against Musharraf.

PTI leaders said that what he said was totally political statement and he continuously saying that in rallies but the real question still remains what is his legal stance.

Chaudhry added that why Nawaz Sharif is not answering two questions regarding the Avenfield properties and the money in the accounts and he neither spoke about the money trail nor the source of the money.

He added that Nawaz’s statement did not answer the court’s questions, and claiming that his conspiracy theory will not be able to influence the court.”

