Nawaz, Zardari booked under penal laws

PESHAWAR (INP): Former President Asif Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others have been booked under penal laws at a police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, the case was registered under penal laws on the complaint of additional assistant commissioner revenue Munir Ahmed at Cantt police station in DI Khan. Besides, Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Safdar and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill were also booked in the case under penal laws.

Cases have been registered in the country against politicians across the divide with sedition cases being filed against Imran Khan and his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill while Punjab and KP governments have also registered terrorism cases against their opponents. A first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam. According to the FIR’s content, Sanaullah blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021. On Thursday, Imran Khan was granted bail from the anti-terrorism court until September 01 in a case filed under terrorism charges for threatening a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

Nawaz denies any spite between him and Shehbaz: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has denied any negative comments attributed to him regarding his sibling and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying there is no truth in them. He rather wished Shehbaz well for his tireless efforts to bring the country out of mess created by former premier Imran Khan on Friday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nawaz wrote: “The negative comments attributed to me about PM Shahbaz Sharif are misleading and incorrect.

I remain hopeful that the sincere and tireless efforts by SS under the most challenging circumstances will bear fruit and he will steer the country out of the mess created by Imran Khan.” On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif is reaching out to international donors for their help to respond to the scale of flood calamity saying that he would be meeting the ambassadors and high commissioners today (Friday).

“We have reached out to donors, friendly countries & international financial institutions for assistance to respond to the scale of flood calamity. I will be meeting Islamabad-based ambassadors & high commissioners tomorrow to apprise them of nature of challenge & need for help.

Related