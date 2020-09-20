Nawaz, Zardari expressed gloom over losing power

PESHAWAR (APP); Senior leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and Provincial Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai has said both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have expressed their melancholy over losing of power but no one talked about problems being faced by people in the country.

Expressing his reaction over addresses of both the leaders to All Parties Conference (APC) being held today in Islamabad by opposition parties, Shaukat Yousafzai said both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari in their video link addresses talked about accountability process but did not mention as how the looted money will be returned to the country. The opposition leaders repeated their old speeches full of gloom over losing of governance and their lavish living at the expense of public exchequer, Shaukat added.

He said Nawaz Sharif in his appearance on video link was looking fully healthy and there was no sign of ailment in his expressions.

“A proclaimed offender talked about making Pakistan and its government weak,” Shaukat remarked.

He said the present government will not make any compromise on corruption and very soon the looted money will be recovered from looters.

The opposition parties cannot protect themselves from accountability through making hue and cry or staging sit ins or protest rallies.

Shakat said in his speech, Nawaz Sharif did not tell any new thing and just mention difficulties being faced by himself and his family members due to accountability process.

He said if Nawaz Sharif is neat and clean, he should come back to Pakistan and face charges against him in the court of law.

He said Nawaz Sharif should also tell the nation that for how long years, he kept Asif Zardari in jails. These corrupt leaders are bent upon putting the country on track of backwardness, Shaukat alleged.

He said the opposition parties have realized that if PTI led government competed its five year and accomplished their developmental projects, they (opposition) would not survive in the politics of the country.

Opposition is not only hatching conspiracies against the government, but against the country and the nation, he continued.

A handful of opposition leaders cannot inflict any harm to government which enjoys people’s support and will complete its constitutional term in office, Shaukat maintained.