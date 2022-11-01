Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl agree not to hold talks with IK

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Tuesday agreed not to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The consensus was evolved during a telephonic conversation among PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and PDM chairman Maulana Fazalur Rehman today (Tuesday).

They ruled the entry of the long march to Islamabad, saying the situation, if arises, will be dealt with an iron hand.

During a meeting on Monday, Nawaz Sharif had decided not to hold talks with Imran Khan. He also directed the party leadership to be ready against the PTI long march.

Meanwhile, in an emergency press conference at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday, Pakistan Democratic Movement President Fazlur Rehman has said that the state will neither let marchers enter the federal capital nor it seal the face-saving deal with former prime minister

Imran Khan.

He said “The courts are creating ambiguity instead of interpreting the constitution. Complications are also increasing due to arbitrary interpretations of the constitution by the judiciary. Decisions beyond the law are increasing confusion among the nation.”

Fazl described the PTI long march as a ‘wrong march’ and said the law will take its course over the matter. He added: “We can ensure unity and national security only through the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law. Deviation from the constitution is the cause of all our

problems.

The military leadership admitted that mistakes were made in the past and they are now paying with their blood. We agree with DG ISI Gen Nadeem Anjum’s viewpoint that the protection of national security and political and economic stability is not possible without the supremacy of the

constitution.

He stressed: “We should recognise the Taliban government in neighbouring Afghanistan or go for Pak-Afghan intelligence-sharing to eradicate terrorism. Through negotiations, former TTP fighters should be allowed live like peaceful citizens.”

