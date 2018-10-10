Nawaz’s ousters badly affect stock market: Khursheed Shah

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Syed Khursheed Shah has said that the Pakistan’s economy is facing serious threats since the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday.

PPP leader said this while addressing to public gathering in Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said that the stock market has been in decline since Nawaz’s ouster.

He claimed that Pakistan economy is facing dangerous level of pressure and adding that there has been a loss of billions in the last two months and people have gone bankrupt.

Regarding the government announcement for approaching IMF despite earlier claims, PPP leader said that Imran used to say that he would rather commit suicide than approach IMF and today people are laughing at his non-serious statements.

Former opposition leader said that 70 per cent of PM Imran’s team is made up of Musharraf’s cabinet members. A party considered dangerous for the country has been given ministries but if Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is not part of the alliance then the government will collapse.

