Nawaz’s services made him party chief again

F.P. Report

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has once again been elected unopposed as the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz because of his great love and services to the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the PML-N General Council Meeting at a local hotel, he said that in the 2018 elections, Nawaz Sharif was defeated through various intrigues, adding that Nawaz Sharif’s fault was that he transformed the country into a nuclear power and also put it on the path to speedy development. He said that unfortunately, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was implicated in the false Panama cases, asserting that his crime was that he served Pakistan and made Pakistan a nuclear power, while Pakistan had been progressing fast in industrial, agricultural and all other sectors.

Under a sheer conspiracy, he said, attempts were made to defame Nawaz Sharif in the comity of nations by ruining his national services and he was forced to quit Pakistan but today, the faces of all those conspirators are tainted, while Nawaz Sharif has once again succeeded to foil all those unlawful tactics and intrigues.

With dedication and hard work, the PML-N governments in federal and Punjab under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz are surpassing every milestone and taking Pakistan towards speedy development, he said and acknowledged the cooperation of the allied parties including Pakistan People’s Party, PML-Q and MQM in the government. He added that all the allied parties are sincerely working day and night for the economic and prosperity of the country. He vowed to take Pakistan to that level of progress and prosperity as it had been in 2017 under the leadership of then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said, “I extend my thanks to, especially our party’s seasoned and elder politician leader Raja Zafarul Haq, and all those PML-N fellows who stood firm with the party through thick and thin, the party leaders and workers from Balochistan, Sindh, KPK, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on their active participation in the general council of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. I am also thankful to all the honorable members of the assemblies for being here.”

Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Rana Sanaullah and his team for the successful conduct of the party election. He said that today, he was relieved of his duties as the party president because Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was elected as the PML-N President uncontested. He said that under the guidance of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is serving the people in the province, and in the same way, a coalition government under the patronage of Nawaz Sharif in the federal government is working day and night to restore the country’s economy. “We always need guidance from Nawaz Sharif and it is my firm believe that if we all work together day and night, then Pakistan will definitely come out of these difficulties and become the same Pakistan that Nawaz Sharif had left in 2017,” he added.

“I want to say in very clear words that when PTI founder could not defeat Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with his accomplices, he changed the ballot box in the dark of night using the last resort,” he said and mentioned that the PTI founder had spewed venom against army martyrs and Ghazis and their families who rendered supreme sacrifices for the nation and the country, asserting that the nation will never forgive him and all those his associates who did the same. The PTI founder had stolen 190 million pounds and also sold out the precious watch in the market but now his tainted face was exposed to the nation, he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to minimise the ongoing load-shedding in different areas through better load management, considering the public relief in sizzling weather.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on load management and power theft, reiterated that the government would deal strictly with the power thieves and the ongoing mission against them would be taken to the logical end. Vowing to hold a monthly review of the power theft situation, he asked the provincial governments, law enforcement agencies and other departments to extend their support in the anti-power theft drive in the national interest and for the country’s progress.

The prime minister told the participants of the meeting that the government in no way would tolerate the over-billing. He directed to accelerate the privatisation process of the power distribution companies by engaging the experts and formulate a strategy to solarise the tube wells in Balochistan.

During the briefing on load management and power theft issue, it was told that under a joint strategy formulated following a conversation between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and federal minister for power, it had been agreed to reduce load shedding and line losses and ensure recovery of dues from defaulters in the province.

It was told that areas with more power theft and line losses and low recovery ratio were being subjected to load shedding and that the upgradation of the south-north power transmission line would help improve the system. The meeting participants were told that task forces were being formed at provincial and divisional levels to eliminate the power theft which would undergo a weekly performance review.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Dr Musaddik Malik and Awais Ahmed Leghari, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, Coordinator to PM Rana Ehsan Afzal, WAPDA chairman and relevant senior officers. The provincial chief secretaries and inspector generals of police joined the meeting via video link.

PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assuring all-out facilitation by his government, invited Chinese companies, particularly related to the textile sector, to establish their industry in Pakistan.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the promotion of Pakistan-China cooperation, said China was a key partner in Pakistan’s development. Pakistan desires to enhance cooperation with China in agriculture, information technology, and energy besides enhancing its exports to China. In the meeting, different ministries presented their proposals to promote the Pakistan-China economic relationship, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister reiterated that the government would provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals working in Pakistan as a comprehensive security plan had already been formulated. He told the participants of the meeting that the government was preparing for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expressed the hope that with China’s cooperation, Gwadar Port would become a logistics hub.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the CPEC second phase would also feature the establishment of Agriculture Demonstration Zones, and instructed the ministries to prepare for the launch of new projects with Chinese cooperation and enhancing business-to-business linkages. He told the meeting that China could also assist Pakistan in formulating a strategy to boost its exports.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Musaddik Malik, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Awais Ahmed Leghari, and Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, State Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the efforts of Pakistan Navy in thwarting narcotics smuggling attempt in the Northern Arabian Sea.

The prime minister appreciated the crew members including offices and Jawans of PNS Aslat for intercepting the vessel used for drug smuggling, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The Pakistan Navy had been working round the clock to safeguarding the maritime frontiers; and controlling pirates and human trafficking, he observed. The prime minister further said that he along with the entire nation lauded the officers and personnel of Pak Navy who had been performing duties away from their near and dear ones.