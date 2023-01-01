Nawazuddin breaks silence after allegations from wife

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently made headlines after being accused of rape by his wife Aaliya and abandonment of their children. He has now broken his silence, saying they were divorced yet he provided financial support for her and the kids. He claims he is being manipulated by her for more money. His wife has responded to the statement asking her followers to “wait and watch” as she reveals the truth.

In a long statement shared on Instagram on Monday, he wrote, “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social media platforms, [the] press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulated videos.”

Summarising the issue in a “few points”, he said he and Aaliya have not been together for several years. “We are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids,” he said. He asked why his kids are in India out of school for 45 days, adding that the school has been sending him letters everyday about the prolonged absence. “My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days and are missing their schooling in Dubai,” he wrote.

The actor claimed Aaliya had abandoned the kids in Dubai the past four months before calling them back “on pretext of demanding money”. According to him, she has been paid approximately INR 1 million per month on average for the past two years and INR 0.5 to 0.7 million per month before moving to Dubai with his children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities.

He added that he has also financed three of her films costing crores of rupees to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of his children. “She was given luxurious cars for my kids but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children an apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably,” he said.

Nawazuddin attributed her legal advances to monetary greed. “She only wants more money and hence has filed numerous cases on me and my mother. It’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand,” he said.

Siddiqui claimed that whenever his children came to India during their vacation, they stayed with their grandmother. “How could anyone throw them out of the house? I, myself, was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out whereas she makes video of every random thing?” he questioned, adding that she is dragging their kids in this drama “to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands”.

He conluded by saying that no parent on this planet will want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future. “They will always try to give them best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora and Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I will continue to place my faith in the judiciary,” he wrote. “Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction.”

His wife has responded to the statement saying, “I will surely show you the truth behind this with proof. Wait and watch.”