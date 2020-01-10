Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration deadline to end on January 15

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The deadline for registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will end on January 15, 2020, after getting an extension for another month, announced the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The project of the government to provide 5 million houses to the homeless people of the country was launched on July 15, 2019.

Under this scheme, homes will be provided to poor Pakistanis on easy installments.

Earlier, seeing the interest of people in the registration process, NADRA had extended the date till December 15, 2019.

PM Khan’s low-cost housing scheme is getting overwhelming response across the country as 1.4million applications have been received by NADRA, so far.

According to the NADRA’s spokesman, 1,50,255 applications have been received from Lahore, 89,062 from Karachi, 47,802 applications from Multan, 44,786 from Bahawalpur and 34,484 applications have been received from Peshawar.

The online registration fee for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is Rs250.

The registration fee can be paid through mobile phone, credit card, debit card, Easy Paisa, NADRA and online facility. The citizens can access the website nphp.nadra.gov.pk and following the fee payment process, they can fill the registration form online and submit it on the portal.