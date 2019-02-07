Naya Pakistan taking up policies of previous govt: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday while launching a tirade against the government said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deceived the masses by showing them false dreams.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) coming into power is the biggest deceive of the country’s 70 years history.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the success of his party is being presented as a failure through a conspiracy, adding that stories of so-called corruption and debts were created.

The PML-N leader claimed that those chanting slogans of Naya Pakistan are taking up policies of previous government.

“Concessions on visa policy was given in PML-N government’s tenure,” he said and added agreements automobile and cars were also signed in the previous government’s tenure.

Iqbal went on to say that political crisis is the reason behind the fall of two percent growth rate, adding that no country makes mockery of its growth rate.

“Not only World Bank but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also saying in our tenure that Pakistan’s economy would improve in 2019,” Ahsan Iqbal added.