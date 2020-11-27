Nayab Umrani case

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed Advocate Sher Afzal amicus Curiae in case file by Nayab Umrani regarding the retrieval of land encroached by grabbers. She had filed a petition in July 2018, wherein she alleged that her entire family was murdered in a series of attacks in Sindh and Baluchistan in 2015 and on May 31, 2018 her elder sister, who was a lawyer by profession and fighting her brothers’ murder case was also killed by the same people.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar atta Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mazar Alam Miankhel heard the case filed by Nayab Umrani regarding investigation of murders and request for protection. During the course of proceedings the court asked the amicus curiae to submit a report on the issue of division of property in two weeks.

The sister-in-law of Nayab Umrani, Tahira Khoso, wife of Waqar Umrani was killed in 2015. Few months later Waqar Umrani was killed in Baluchistan. The murder was believed to be linked with Umran-Khoso hostility. In her application the petitioner has informed that her step brothers had murdered her brother, mother, sister and sister-in-law to occupy their properties. This is one of the glaring examples of brute culture of feudal dominated tribal society in the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan. Every year, it claims lives of innocent people. Unfortunately, the political system in vogue gives protection to it.