Nazari: Enemies target Afghanistan with economic warfare

KABUL (TOLONews): Abdul Latif Nazari, the technical deputy of the Ministry of Economy, said at a program in Kabul that the enemies of Afghanistan are trying to bring the Afghan people to their knees through economic warfare.

the technical deputy of the Ministry of Economy added that the enemies of Afghanistan could not achieve their goals through political and military means.

Nazari said: “When the enemies of the Afghan people could not achieve their goals politically, and when they could not pursue their objectives militarily, they now want to bring our people to their knees through economic warfare.”

Zar Mohammad Haqqani, the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, said: “It is the responsibility of the government to create trade, industry, and jobs, and to provide ease of living for the people.”

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that for Afghanistan to become self-sufficient in various sectors, the Islamic Emirate needs to provide more facilities for investment and economic growth in the country.

Khanjan Alokozay, a member of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said: “The government should bring in facilities, formulate laws, create opportunities, provide electricity, and eliminate corruption.”

Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat chief, said: “For this, we have many benefits in our country. First, less time and energy are used because each person can transfer money from any location without standing in bank queues.”

Officials of a private company that organized this program to launch a new product, “Mobile Electronic Money Services,” emphasized the importance of using modern technology for money transfers, stating that it would prevent the deterioration of Afghan currency in the country.

Ajmal Khan Momand, the CEO of the private company, said: “Your individual and commercial transactions will be conducted with transparency, speed, and accuracy. We manage the salaries of government and non-governmental agencies and their other payments via mobile.”

The physical use of money has led to its deterioration, and recently, the Central Bank and several companies in Afghanistan have been trying to prevent this through the provision of electronic money services.