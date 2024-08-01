Nazari: ‘specific powers’ prevent recognition of the Islamic Emirate

KABUL (TOLONews): Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Economy, said on Thursday during a program in Kabul that specific powers are preventing the recognition of the Islamic Emirate.

Nazari added that the lack of recognition of the Islamic Emirate has led to the spread of misinformation about Afghanistan.

The Deputy Minister of Economy further said: “Although we have the authority and conditions to be recognized, we have not been recognized. Specific powers with political goals are obstructing this process. You know that when something is not established according to the UN charter, activities are limited.”

Abdul Latif Nazari also mentioned the issue of water rights between Tehran and Kabul during this program, stating that the Islamic Emirate does not support increasing tensions with neighboring countries; however, the management of national resources is a priority for the Islamic Emirate.

He added: “The Islamic Emirate has never intended to cause tension with any of its neighbors, but managing national resources is our right, defending national interests is our right, and no one should object to this.”

Meanwhile, some political analysts said that the reason for the interim government’s lack of recognition is its non-compliance with the demands of the international community.

“They should compromise with the world conditions and bring about reforms in the administration based on the demands of the Afghan people, such as creating a constitution, forming a joint cabinet of professional individuals, allowing women to work, and reopening schools,” Aziz Maarej, a political analyst, told TOLOnews.

This comes as nearly three years have passed since the Islamic Emirate regained power in the country; however, no country has yet recognized the Islamic Emirate.