NBP holds 1st Lucky Draw for Spend & Win Campaign

F.P. Report

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan held the 1st round of lucky draw for its Spend & Win Campaign sponsored by Golootlo.

Speaking at the occasion, Faisal Ahmad, SEVP/ Group Chief, Strategy and Business Analytics Group, NBP stated NBP Digital Banking product suite is at par with leading banks and NBP customers have wide variety of digital channels available including EMV/ Contactless Debit Cards, ATM, mobile app and internet banking.

He further stated that NBP had launched the spend & win campaign for all NBP PayPak and UnionPay International cardholders to encourage the adoption of digital banking. Faisal also informed that soon more digital products and services are going to be launched by NBP.

He further stated that due to the popularity of the campaign phase 2 of Spend & Win has also been announced which would continue till mid-May i.e. upto Eidul Fitr. The Lucky draw was also attended by Tauqeer Mazhar, SEVP/ Group Chief Retail Banking Group, and Fouad Farrukh, SEVP/Group Chief Aitemad Islamic Banking Group, NBP along with other officials of the bank.

Fahad Mahmood CEO Golootlo stated that his organization is excited to be partnering with NBP in this endeavour to drive transactions on the bank’s UnionPay and PayPak Debit Cards. He detailed that Golootlo is Pakistan’s first and largest discount platform with offers at over 18,000 merchants across Pakistan. He said that the exciting Golootlo-funded prizes for the lucky draw are bound to spur a spike in transactions on NBP’s debit card portfolio. He further stated that Golootlo has also partnered with other leading banks of the country including National Bank, Pakistan’s largest public sector commercial bank, bringing the best-in-class discounts and rewards to NBP cardholders.

Imran Zafar Malik, Divisional Head, Digital Banking & Product Development, stated NBP is thrilled to offer prizes like motorcycles, smart phones and gold coins through this 1st lucky draw to NBP cardholders as this along with merchant discounts and convenience of not carrying cash will motivate our customers to spend more using their cards.

NBP debit cards were the most used card on 1Link network in 2020. National Bank of Pakistan has a number of digital services in its product boutique such as PayPak EMV/contactless Debit Cards UnionPay International EMV/Contactless Debit Cards, Prepaid Cards, Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking. NBP has almost doubled the Bank’s ATM network from 700 ATMs to 1,300+ ATMs. Apart from Mobile Banking, NBP has launched Union Pay’s first Virtual Card in Pakistan for its Mobile App users, now customers can issue/add Virtual Card in their Mobile App and perform QRC Payments and NFC payments at merchants. Other features like Biometric/ Touch ID Login, Pay2CNIC Transaction, P2G Payments have been recently added to the suite.