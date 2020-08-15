NBP to provide very soft loans under PM Housing Scheme: NBP President

F.P. Report

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan’s President Arif Usmani on Friday saidhis bank will provide all possible support for the uplift of thegeneral public including provision of very soft loan to make them ableto easily own residence under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

The PM Housing initiative was very revolutionary programme asit would improve the living standard of the common man and to generatebig economic activity in the country.

The construction industry hasgreat potential to grow and more than 40 other industries directlylinked to it, he said while speaking at a ceremony held here at NBPHead Office to mark 73rd independence day of our beloved country,Pakistan.

He said PM Housing Programme would help revive the economyaffected by COVID-19, which had posed serious economic challenges tomany countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoringthe progress in this housing programme and was regularly gettingfeedback from the concerned organizations /agencies including NBP.

NBP President said this premier government commercial bank hadrecently gone through various policy, structural and technologyupgrades which would start yielding within six months.

He said Coronavirus had affected every sector and everyorganization , however with their professional commitment and highnational spirit NBP employees served the national in the best possibleway. And, special allowance will be announced for the top performers,he said.

He urged the bank employees to continue working will allsincerity and professionalism to earn big name for their organizationand for themselves , and for their best contribution towards thecountry’s prosperity.

The President said since its inception, NBP had been playing apivotal role in the development of the country. The bank primarilyestablished for jute financing, now has a prominent role in everysector of the economy. Serving the nation with more than 1500branches, NBP was catering to every aspect of banking includingIslamic banking, corporate banking, trade finance, agriculture, SMEsand retail, treasury and home remittances.

“We proudly discharge our responsibility of functioning asgovernment treasury and have the largest rural network in bankingindustry,” he said adding NBP had taken a lead role in governmentinitiated lending and goodwill programs like PM Youth EntrepreneurshipScheme and now PM Housing Scheme.

He said manage the foreign exchange need of the country, NBP hadtaken initiatives for promoting remittances through legal channelsthat included collaboration with Pakistan Post which created thelargest remittance payment network in the country with over 2000payment locations.

Besides, he said, customized products incollaboration with Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment hadbeen launched to provide banking facilities to intending emigrantworkers.

Resultantly, NBP’s market share in remittance business alongwith remittances volume had considerably increased in last two years.

He said significant population of the country was below thepoverty line and promoting SMEs would be greatly help address thissituation.

Government of Pakistan was making all out efforts toaddress these economic challenges and NBP was committed to deliver onthe national agenda of inclusive development. Arif Usmani said due to its best performance, NBP had got twoprestigious awards this year.

He said the global regulatory environment poses lot ofchallenges to the banking sector and the Pakistan economy in general.NBP had taken various measures to meet certain FATF compliancerequirements.

NBP Spokesman said National Bank of Pakistan by organizingindependence day ceremonies at its offices/branches throughout thecountry had sent a message to the nation to show high spirit andcelebrate this great day with their renewed commitment to secure thehomeland from all evil forces and make the country strong andprosperous.On this occasion, NBP President along with his team hoisted nationalflag on the NBP Building.