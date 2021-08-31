NBP’s employees case: PHC issues notices

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Attique Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah directed National Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance and Cabinet Division to submit comments in case regarding NBP employee services rules, on Tuesday.

The writ petition was filed by Waqar Ahmad, Nisar Akhtar and Ijaz Ahmad along with others seeking right to pension, benevolent fund and other benefit ensured since 1972 which were statutory in nature.

The counsel for petitioners Amjad Ali Advocate informed PHC that NBP had repelled services and statutory rules which had created deprivation among the employees.

The counsel argued that decision of president and administration of NBP taken on partiality which had affected regular employees of the bank.

The counsel for petitioner Amjad Ali Advocate added that the NBP’s decision shall deprived bank employees from Annual Confidential Report (ACR), benevolent fund and group insurance.

NBP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more than 400 employees had filed three writ petition seeking relief regarding staff services rules at Peshawar High Court.

The two member bench of PHC issued notices to counsels of NBP and Attorney General Office and to submit comments in this regard.