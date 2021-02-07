NCOC: 1,346 positive cases, 53 died of COVID-19

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, NCOC has notified that the national tally of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 32,265 with 1,346 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

Whereas the total number of recovered patients from the disease is 1,542 during the last 24 hours.

According to the newest data of NCOC, 53 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 44 of them were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective quarantines and homes.

The highest death ratio has been recorded in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in just last 24 hours.

While providing details data NCOC has informed that out of the total 53 deaths during last 24 hours 33 patients died on ventilators.

A total of 8,192,720 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,295 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, NCOC reported.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 30 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

NCOC added that the maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 32 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Rawalpindi 25 percent.

On the whole around 259 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country. It noted that no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Whereas on Saturday 36,954 tests were conducted across the country. This includes 12,570 in Sindh, 12,167 in Punjab, 5,986 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,922 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 541 in Balochistan, 360 in GB, and 408 in AJK, NCOC reported.

According to the statistics of Saturday, around 510,242 people have recovered from the disease across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

From the day when pandemic engulfed Pakistan, a total of 554,474 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,199, Balochistan 18,859, GB 4,916, ICT 41,934, KP 68,338, Punjab 160,580 and Sindh 250,648.

Since the outbreak till now 11,967 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Whereas in Sindh 4,087 perished among 21 of them died on Saturday, 19 of them died in hospital and two died out of the hospital.

NCOC has reported that, in Punjab 4,880 had died with 26 deaths in past 24 hours, 20 of them died in the hospital and six out of the hospital on Saturday.

In KPK 1,952, where four of them died in hospital on Saturday, 478 in ICT, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 272 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.