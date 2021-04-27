NCOC announces ban on tourism, travel during Eid holidays

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior announced fresh restrictions across the country on Tuesday, which includes a complete ban on tourism from May 8-16.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held today (Tuesday) where important decisions were taken by the body.

A press release issued by the ministry announced that the NCOC had decided to ban tourism from May 8-16. “Closure of tourist resorts, public parks and hotels in / around tourist spots to remain closed,” read the press release.

The NCOC announced a ban on inter-provincial and inter-city transport will also remain during the Eid holidays however, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be allowed to travel back to their areas during the holidays.

The interior ministry said all tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and transport will also remain closed for the public.

“Travel nodes leading to tourist spots [will also remain] closed; focus on [the areas of] Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View/beaches and the Northern Areas [will remain],” stated the press release.

The press release said the NCOC had decided that a continuous supply of electricity during the Eid will be provided to the masses.