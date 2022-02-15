NCOC announces relaxation in corona-related restrictions in cities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center Tuesday announced relaxation in the corona-related restrictions in cities having less than 10 percent positivity ratio.

The NCOC has allowed outdoor gatherings and wedding gatherings with maximum attendance of 300 people but keeps the restrictions on the indoor gatherings.

As per the NCOC directions, only 50 percent of people can go to the cinema halls, shrines and recreational places.

Indoor gyms are allowed to continue work only with 50 percent capacity.

The apex policy making body continued the ban on contact sports.

In educational institutions, students up to 12 years can go to schools with 50 percent attendance on alternative days.

The NCOC said that above 12-year-old students could only come to the institutions with full vaccination.

The NCOC continued 50 percent attendance in the educational institutions in Karachi, Peshawar, Muzaffargarh, Hyderabad, Gilgit and Mardan.

After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country and cities with high disease prevalence in detail, the NCOC has agreed to keep the coronavirus-related restrictions in place in the cities and districts with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10% with three days rolling average.

The NCOC said that the restrictions will be reviewed again on February 21 and directed all the concerned authorities to notify about the extension of restrictions at priority.