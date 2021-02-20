NCOC confirms 72,882 health workers vaccinated so far in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 72,882 frontline healthcare workers have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus across Pakistan, said a statement issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the NCOC data, 5.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses will reach Pakistan by the end of March 21 out of which 2.8 million doses of Gavi/Covax are expected to reach by the first week of March and 2.8 million doses by the second week of March. About 17.1 million doses will reach Pakistan by end of June 21.

The NCOC statement said the registration of citizens over 60 years has also been started. Senior citizens can SMS their CNIC numbers on 1166 for registration.

Moreover, the registration of general healthcare workers has also been started.

They can register at: www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine