NCOC decides to allow walk-in vaccination of citizens above 30

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Friday to allow walk-in vaccination of citizens above 30 years of age from tomorrow.

“In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow,” Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, tweeted.

“So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated,” he urged.

Vaccination against Covid-19 of Pakistanis aged 30 years and above, who had registered themselves on the helpline 1166, started on May 22.

“Vaccination for 30 -40 years begins today! Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned vaccination center on given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated,” the NCOC had tweeted.

In another tweet today, Asad Umar said more than 5 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of May 27 and urged people to sign up for vaccination and get inoculated as soon as possible so that the government could ease restrictions.