NCOC imposes complete ban on marriages

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday imposed a complete on marriage ceremonies both indoor and outdoor from 5th April onwards to contain disease spread.

The NCOC special session was held here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar with provincial chief secretaries on board via video link.

The Forum took detailed stock of epidemic curve chart data, update on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat the disease other than medical treatment) and vaccination process.

The Forum had imposed complete ban on marriages (including indoor and outdoor) from 5th April onwards. However, the provinces would have the discretion to implement restrictions in early time frame as per the situation on ground.

The NCOC would also provide updated hotspot maps to the provinces for enforcement of expanded lockdowns (ranging from a union council to an entire town) with effect from 29th March.

The Forum had also decided that all kind of gatherings both indoor outdoor would be banned with immediate effect including all social, cultural, political, sports and other events.

Furthermore, these decisions would be implemented in districts and cities with 8 percent positivity percentage (three days rolling average) to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The Forum also considered various options for reduction of inter provincial transport whereas the final decision would be taken based on the input from provinces and analysis of data regarding number of inter provincial commuters via air, rail and road.

The Forum had directed the provinces to ensure that vaccination targets given by NCOC were timely met. Moreover, it added that correct and timely data ingestion in National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) be ensured by all provinces.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has banned any kind of public gathering in graveyards on the eve of ‘Shab-e-Barat’ falling on March 29 (tomorrow).

The decision was taken following National Command and Operation guidelines to control further spread of coronavirus pandemic, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

The Assistant Commissioners/ magistrates and local police were asked to ensure compliance in all graveyards of the federal capital including H-8 and H-11.

However burials as per COVID-19 protocols would be allowed, it added.

Meanwhile in another notification the local administration also prohibited all kinds of wedding ceremonies (both indoor and outdoor) with effect from April 1, 2021.

It also clarified that all kinds of other indoor or outdoor events/ gatherings, indoor/outdoor festivals, sports tournaments, culture activities, social activities, religious gatherings are also banned.