NCOC introduces new restriction on air travel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has introduced new restrictions on air travel and included 26 countries in category-C, on Saturday.

The NCOC includes India, Iran, Iraq and other countries in the category-C list.

The NCOC notified that all passengers who would be coming to Pakistan from these countries would undergo coronavirus test, quarantine and with proper SOPs.

The NCOC further said that the vaccine administered across Pakistan on 11 June was 200,174 taking the tally to 10,696,402.