NCOC says, 977 new COVID-19 cases reported

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) have revealed information regarding the COVID-19 cases updates in Pakistan. NCOC updated that, the total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 12,592.

According to NCOC around 977 people were tested positive for Coronavirus during the last 24 hours. Around seventeen corona patients, 16 of who were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Saturday. The cases of the deadly virus are surging at a rapid pace.

NCOC has also issued latest updates on provincial bases; the official reported that till now

No person tested positive for COVID-19 have been on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan, while 97 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, in total, 27,665 tests were conducted across the country. The authorities stated that 7,479 in Sindh, 10,114 in Punjab, 4,106 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,271 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,001 in Balochistan, 380 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 314 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

While briefing, NCOC also stated that approximately 314,555 people have recovered from the disease nationwide. It is being said that this is a tremendous recovery rate with over 90% recovery ratio of the affected patients.

The authorities stated that, since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 333,970 cases were detected. This ratio includes around 4,133 AJK cases, Balochistan 15,920, GB 4,261, ICT 19,970, KP 39,564, Punjab 104,271 and Sindh 145,851. At that time 6,823 deaths were recorded across the country.

The NCOC stated death ratio province wise, 2,627 deaths were recorded in Sindh among two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 2,362 in Punjab five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 1,277 in KP one died in hospital on Saturday, 222 in ICT where five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 151 in Balochistan two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 92 in GB and 92 in AJK among one of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday.

NCOC has revealed that till now around in total 4,458,890 corona tests have been conducted nationwide, whereas 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Approximately, 821 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.