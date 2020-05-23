NDS arrests ‘key’ Taliban member in Herat

Monitoring Desk

HEART: A “key member” of the Taliban has been arrested in an operation in Herat province on Friday, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement.

Qari Shafi, who also known as Hafiz Omeri, a Taliban military commander and member of the Taliban’s leadership commission, was arrested while entering Shindand district from Iran, it said.

Qari Shafi was “dropped by the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps on the border,” according to the statement, which added that he was involved in “targeted attacks” and security incidents on highways.”

He “intended to launch attacks on the Pashtan Dam and also increase attacks on the highways,” the statement said.

“Also, he was involved in terrorist attacks in Herat city over the past year and a half,” it added.

The Taliban have not yet commented on his arrest.