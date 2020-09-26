NDS district head killed

Monitoring Desk

KAPISA: Sekandar Khan, head of the NDS department in the Kohband district of Kapisa province, was killed by unknown gunmen on Thursday night, said Shayeq Shorish, a spokesman for the provincial police chief.

The incident happened close to Khan’s house in Mahmoud Raqi, the capital of the province, said Shorish. “Four suspects have been arrested and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The motivation for the attack is not yet clear, say police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident. (TOLOnews)