NDS foil suicide attack aimed at assassinating Gen. Malik

Monitoring Desk

MAZAR-E-SHARIF CITY: The Afghan Special Forces foiled a suicide attack in Mazar-e Sharif city, the provincial capital of northern Balkh province.

According to a statement released by National Directorate of Security (NDS), the Special Forces of the directorate busted a group of Taliban militants during an operation in Ferdawsi Square of the city.

The statement further added that the NDS Special Forces arrested four people including Habibur Rahman alias Hanzala, the would-be suicide bomber, Syed Mia Rahnama who facilitated the transfer of the suicide bomber, Syed Nasir who had provided shelter to the suicide bomber and Abdul Munir who had facilitated the supply of equipment to the group.

The Taliban group recruited Hanzala to its ranks in Baghlan province, NDS said, adding that Qari Esaq who is responsible for training the suicide bombers for the Taliban group trained Hanzala in Kunduz province.

NDS also added that the group deployed Hanzala to Mazar-e Sharif city after almost one month in a bid to carry out suicide attack to assassinate Gen. Malik, the director of Taj Private University.(Khaama Press)