NDS kill two Taliban leaders and their fighters during a raid in Paktiya

Monitoring Desk

PAKTIYA: The Special Forces of the National Directorate of Security killed two leaders of the Taliban group and his fighters during a raid in South-eastern Paktiya province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement that the Special Forces of the directorate conducted the raid Golal Village of Zurmat district.

The statement further added that the NDS Special Forces killed 11 Taliban militants during the raid.

Furthermore, the National Directorate of Security said the NDS Special Forces also killed Asadullah and Fida alias Fidagi, the wo local leaders of Taliban.

The National Directorate of Security also added that the operation did not result into the civilians. (Khaama Press)