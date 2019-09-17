NDS special forces arrest prominent Taliban leader in Kabul

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Special Forces of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) arrested a senior Taliban leader during an operation in Kabul city.

The National Directorate of Security said in a statement that the NDS Special Forces arrested Sardar Mohammad, the shadow district chief of Taliban for Kalakan district of Kabul.

The statement further added that the NDS Special Forces arrested Sardar Mohammad in the 8th district of Kabul city.

Furthermore, the NDS Special Forces arrested SherPadshah, Malik and Haseebullah, the three comades of Sardar Mohammad.

The National Directorate of Security also added that Sardar Mohammad and his comrades have carried out numerous criminal and terrorist related activities including rocket attack on Bagram airfield, looting and forcefully obtaining money from people.

According to NDS, Sardar Mohammad was previously in charge of Mir BachaKot district of Kabul but the Taliban leaders summoned him to Peshawar and sent him back to Kabul to increase attacks in the city.(Khaama Press)