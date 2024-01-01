Nearing consensus over constitutional amendments: Fazl

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the parties have reached near to a consensus over the constitutional amendments.

Talking to media JUI leader said that an agreement has developed over the drafts shared among parties. “I will hold meetings with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and the PTI’s leadership,” JUI chief said.

“I will meet Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi, visit Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif and also hold meeting with the PTI’s leadership in Islamabad,” Fazlur Rehman said.

“We don’t want any brawl over the constitutional amendment. The 18th Constitutional Amendment had taken nine months in passing, now give us at least nine days,” JUI chief said.

He said, we had rejected the government’s proposed amendments, the points we had objected over, have been removed from the draft.

“I have appealed that any protest should be deferred until the end of the SCO meeting”, he said. “I hope my appeal will be honoured,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged for law and order and a democratic environment in the country. “We will not agree until satisfied over the constitutional amendments,” he added.