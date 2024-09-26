Nearly 360 migrant families return from Iran, Pakistan in one day

KABUL (Amu TV): At least 360 migrant families deported from Iran and Pakistan returned to Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the Taliban-run Bakhtar News Agency.

According to the report, 82 families returned from Pakistan, while 276 families came back from Iran. The report noted that some families had left these neighboring countries voluntarily.

Of those returning from Pakistan, 40 families crossed through the Torkham border and 42 through Spin Boldak. From Iran, 118 families re-entered Afghanistan via the Pul-e-Abrisham border, and another 158 families returned through the Islam Qala crossing.

A survey conducted by Amu among returned migrants indicated that “unemployment” and “poor economic conditions” were the primary drivers of illegal migration by Afghan nationals. The survey, which involved 33 respondents from seven provinces, found that 45.4% cited economic hardship as their reason for leaving Afghanistan, while about 9% mentioned concerns over the possibility of renewed conflict following the Taliban’s takeover.