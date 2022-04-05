Nebenzya: Accusations against Russian army not supported by evidence

NEW YORK (TASS): Ukr-aine’s accusations against the Russian military are not supported by any evidence. This was stated on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russia’s permanent representative to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya.

The Russian Permanent Representative addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is participating via video link in the UN Security Council meeting. “We leave on your conscience unsubstantiated and sweeping accusations against Russian servicemen, which are not supported by any eyewitness accounts,” Nebenzya said.

According to him, the version of events in Bucha given by the Ukrainian and Western media is replete with many inconsistencies. “I understand that you saw the corpses, heard the stories. You saw only what you wanted to be shown. You cannot help but see the blatant inconsistencies in the version of events promoted by the Ukrainian and Western media. And the fact that there were no corpses immediately after leaving Russian troops, as evidenced by several vide-os at once, and the fact that there are records of Ukrai-nian radicals calling for shooting at those who have white armbands, that is, at civilians,” Nebenzya said.

“The corpses on the video do not look like those that have lain on the street for three or four days, and according to the sensational and absolutely unscientific data of The New York Times, in general since March 20,” he added.

The diplomat also said that hundreds, if not thousands of people are ready to testify about the crimes of neo-Nazis in Ukraine. “We are told that there can be no Nazis in Ukraine, but we know very well that you not only have them, but, unfortunately, they rule the show,” Nebenzya said. “Today we again heard a huge amount of lies about Russian military personnel. We have hundreds, if not thousands of video testimonies of people who are ready to testify about the atrocities of Ukrainian nationalists,” Nebenzia stressed, after reading some of these stories.

Nebenzya added that Ukraine was going to solve the problem of Donbass by military means in March. “They sound (explosions of shells – TASS note) because, unfortunately, there was no other way to bring peace to Donbass after you and your subordinates categorically refused to comply with the Minsk agreements, having prepared to solve the problem of Donbass by military means already in March. During our special operation, we found many relevant secret orders,” he said.

He added that Western countries will try to prolong the conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons and ammunition to Kiev. He stressed that Western countries “don’t give a damn about Ukraine itself.” “For them, she was and is just a pawn in the geopolitical game against Russia, which they will easily sacrifice. But for now, they will try to prolong this conflict by supplying more weapons and ammunition there,” the diplomat said.

