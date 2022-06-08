NEC approves 5% economic growth target for FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved the annual targets for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, including the economic growth target set at 5 percent, along with efforts to raise it to 6 percent.

The NEC, presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, also approved various sectors’ growth targets for the new fiscal year, including agriculture 3.9%, industries 5.9% and services 5.1 %. The council also approved the Macro-Economic Framework for Annual Plan 2022-23. The proposed allocation of Rs 800 billion for the Public Sector Development Plan (PSDP) for the next fiscal was also approved by the council. It unanimously decided that 60% of the development budget would be spent on the ongoing projects, while the remaining 40% would be spent on the new development schemes. The NEC, which was presented with a review of development budget 2021-22, was told that only Rs 550 billion out of the total allocated amount of Rs 900 billion in the PSDP 2021-22 could be spent during the outgoing fiscal year due to less economic and development activities caused by the coronavirus pandemic

The prime minister said since the forum of NEC reflected national unity, its basic objective was to boost national harmony for strengthening the federation through coordinated efforts. He said the NEC should keep in view the inequality and it was the joint responsibility of the center and provinces to play their role for balanced regional development. The prime minister said owing to the past imprudent policy measures, the country was facing such a situation where the internal and external challenges had put the economic stability in danger. He said the present government inherited an economy faced with unstable fiscal situation as well as the severe challenges of external sector, inflation, unemployment, poverty and instability. The prime minister said his government was fully cognizant of the internal unusual economic instability and the external challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said provision of employments and bettering the quality of people’s life were among the present government’s foremost priorities, while improving economic indicators and increasing investment in manpower was the part of its long-term vision. He said his government’s development framework focused on social welfare, protection of water resources, agriculture, climate change, knowledge economy and benefitting from economic potential through regional equality.

The prime minister said the government’s another priority was economic turnaround so as to improve the people’s lives through, and it was fully focusing on improvement in infrastructure and administrative matters, uninterrupted and low cost energy, and the provision of uniform quality education and basic facilities. He said the present government believed in improving the lives of people through regional values and responsibilities for economic inclusiveness, poverty alleviation, institutional reforms, infrastructure, education, skills training and the provision of better health facilities.

The prime minister said the government was fully cognizant of the problems caused by the international economic environment and the country’s situation. The situation was difficult but not impregnable, and the government was committed to address the challenges and was taking all necessary measures, he added. The prime minister said the fruits of the government’s efforts in some sectors had started coming. It fully believed in the fact that a stable economy and improved security situation guaranteed peace and prosperity in the whole world and the region, he added.

He directed that efforts should be made to ensure the supply of essential items and check inflation. All the provinces should take measures in that respect, he said, adding the expansion of agriculture sector should be specially focused. The prime minister said special projects should be initiated for the development of backward areas, including the districts of Baluchistan. He also directed to include important and mega projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The NEC also approved various revised development projects, okayed by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP).

