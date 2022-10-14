Neck to neck to contest expected in PTI, PDM on NA-22

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Neck to neck to contest is expected between the candidates of Pakistan Democratic Movement and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in by-elections on NA-22 constituency scheduled to be held on October 16, (Sunday).

The political observers and experts in Mardan district were expecting a very tough contest between the candidates of PDM and PTI in the said constituency. As per the information provided by relevant officials of election commission of Pakistan (Mardan office) four candidates were going to contest against each other in by-polls in the NA-22 constituency. Those contesters were identified as Moulana Muhammad Qasim of Jamait Ulema-i-Islam-f, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and ex-prime minister Imran Khan, Abdul Wasey of Jamaat-i-Islami and the independent candidate Muhammad Sarwar hailing from Taxila.

The total strength of registered voters in NA-22 constituency was 471000 of which 263000 male and 208000 were female voters. The said constituency was comprised of most of the areas of Takhtbai tehsil and some localities of Katlang tehsil. The NA-22 constituency fell vacant when the PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan along with other his party national assembly members resigned from seat.

Though four candidates are contesting their elections in NA-22 constituency but it has been observed that the real and tough contest is expected between the JUI-F candidate Moulana Muhammad Qasim and PTI chief Imran Khan. Recently, both the central leaders of PDM and PTI held their big power show in Takhtbai on October 12, and October 13 respectively with the purpose to get faviour of maximum voters in the by-polls.