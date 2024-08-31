Need to follow teachings of Bulleh Shah: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that it is vital to follow the teachings of Baba Bulleh Shah for promoting love, peace, dialogue, understanding and respect for all communities. These views were expressed by him in a message issued on the occasion of the 267th Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah in Qasur.

Asif Ali Zardari highlighting enduring influence the Sufi poet’s on Pakistan’s cultural and spiritual heritage said that his poetry, rich in metaphor and wisdom, continued to inspire generations, encouraging us to seek truth and understanding beyond the confines of social divisions. To honor the legacy of the great Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah, he also recommended the establishment of the Bulleh Shah International Peace University in Qasur, stating that he had forwarded his recommendation, in this regard, to the Prime Minister for the early materialization of the long-cherished demand of the people of Qasur.

President Zardari emphasized that the establishment of the university would be a positive step in preserving and promoting the teachings of Bulleh Shah, who dedicated his life to spreading the message of love, peace, and humanity and transcended the barriers of religion, sects, castes, regions and social taboos. All Pakistanis must embody the values that Baba Bulleh Shah stood for, particularly the promotion of dialogue, understanding, and respect for all communities, he said and also stressed the importance of unity in diversity, saying that in a world often marked by discord, we needed to foster harmony and empathy among all communities.

President Zardari urged the need to follow the teachings of Baba Bulleh Shah and carry forward his message in our everyday lives. President message: We are observing the third death anniversary of the iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani. We pay tribute to his heroic struggle for the rights of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). For decades, he was a beacon of hope and resistance, inspiring countless Kashmiris to stand firm in their quest for self-determination. His tireless efforts and sacrifices for the just cause of the Kashmiri people will forever be etched in our hearts and minds.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani was a great leader and his commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir was unyielding. Despite being subjected to house arrests and incarcerations by the Indian Occupation Forces, he continued to raise his voice for the people of IIOJK. His personal hardships, including years of confinement, could not break his spirit or deter him from his mission.