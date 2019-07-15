Neelum valley: 22 swept away in flash flood

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 22 people, including two soldiers, have been swept away in flash flood in Neelum Valley.

According to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the flash flood caused by torrential rain, has also destroyed several houses, shops and mosques. The locals have been directed to move to safe places.

The communication system was also disrupted due to the flood while internet services were also suspended.

The district administration has launched operation to rescue the victims from the affected area.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, D.G.Khan and Sahiwal divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 40, Garidupatta 19, Kotli 11, Rawalakot 04, Punjab: Attock 27, Lahore (Ap 27, City 06), Layyah 11, Chakwal 10, Jhelum 09, Murree, Mangla 08, Islamabad (AP, Golra 06, ZP Trace), Joharabad 04, Kasur 03, M.B.Din 02, Gujrat 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 26, Cherat 22, Kakul 17, Pattan 16, Dir 03, Malamjabba 012, Balochistan: Zhob 09.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures

Nokkundi 47°C, Dadu ,Moenjodaro 45°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dalbandin and Sibbi 44°C.