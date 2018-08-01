Neha Dhupia reveals the real reason her surprise wedding

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: It’s been over two months since Neha Dupia and Angad Bedi got hitched in a very private ceremony which only saw close family and friends in attendance. The news came as a surprise to the fans of the two stars and ever since that day, people are curious as to why did Neha and Angad opt for such a private and low-key ceremony.

During an interview, Neha was asked about what was the real reason behind her keeping her marriage such a well kept secret. Neha replied saying, “When I checked my phone after putting up the Instagram post announcing my marriage, I had around 600 messages that read, “What the f**k!” instead of “Congratulations”. Yes, it was a surprise to a lot of people. But Angad (Bedi) was clear from the beginning. He said, “You’re not someone with whom I want to be in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. So, either we turn this into marriage or we continue being just friends.” I don’t believe it was hush-hush or secret as much as it was private. Both of us are private people. I hope we can maintain that. It’s going to be hard. But I’m going to try and protect my personal life as much as I can. By that I don’t mean dissing completely what’s in the public eye. We just wish to control the amount of information we want to let out about our private lives.”

