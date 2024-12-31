Neha Kakkar expresses keen desire to work with Asim Azhar

(Web Desk) : Famous Indian singer Neha Kakkar has expressed her regard for Pakistani fans and voiced her wish to perform with Pakistani artist Asim Azhar.



Addressing a presser during the Indian Music Festival in Dubai, she acknowledged the love she receives from the Pakistani viewers. She said, “Our differences don’t make sense to me. Everyone I meet from Pakistan shows me so much love and positivity.”

She also said the people of both countries are also alike. “There is no difference between Indians and Pakistanis. We are all similar,” she said.

At the press conference, she also hummed the melody of Asim Azhar’s hit song, ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’, and praised his talent, revealing her interest in working with him in the future.