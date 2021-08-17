‘Neighboring countries under attack’: What weapons did the Taliban take possession of

Andrey Kots

The leadership of the Taliban declared victory in the 20-year Afghan war. The flags of an extremist organization are flying over Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani has fled, and military and civilian personnel from Western countries are hastily evacuated. The Taliban got the weapons and equipment of the Republican army, which surrendered in full force. The militants will soon have their own well-equipped armed forces. About new opportunities of Islamists – in the material of RIA Novosti.

Light trophies

The Taliban regime in the fall of 2001 did not last even a few months. The troops of the Northern Alliance, supported by American aviation, forced the militants to go underground and partially retreat to neighboring Pakistan. The extremists sorely lacked weapons and equipment: aircraft of the US Air Force and its allies effectively destroyed caravans of supplies. However, the Taliban launched a large-scale guerrilla war across the country and increasingly fell into their hands samples of Western combat high-tech. In addition, the supply of weapons from Pakistan has increased.

By 2010, an American collimator, a German assault rifle, or a Japanese radio station could be bought for little money in any Afghan market. The assortment of shopkeepers was regularly supplemented by NATO convoys that were ambushed by terrorists. When the Taliban launched a massive offensive in May this year, the militants were as equipped as Afghan soldiers.

And they are much better motivated. The government army collapsed immediately after the start of the US withdrawal. Neither American weapons nor years of training by Western instructors helped. All seven corps were completely incapacitated. Whole units went over to the side of the Taliban with weapons and equipment.

Militants in social networks published photos and videos of rich trophies captured at former American bases. So, in Kunduz, they got dozens of armored vehicles, a T-55 medium tank and a serviceable Scan Eagle UAV. At the base in Bagram – hundreds of units of special equipment, spare parts, equipment. And in Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar – helicopters and light attack aircraft.

Serious arsenal

The Taliban took possession of all the property of the Afghan army, except for equipment, which they managed to drive across the border to other countries, in particular to Iran. According to TheMilitary Balance, an annual bulletin, government forces had 40 T-55 and T-62 medium tanks, 640 MSFV armored personnel carriers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles and several thousand Humvees. There was also quite serious artillery – up to 50 Grad MLRS, 85 122-mm D-30 howitzers and 24 155-mm M114A1 howitzers, about 600 mortars. Now the Taliban have this arsenal.

In addition, the militants seized tens of thousands of Western-made small arms, tons of ammunition, night sights, thermal imagers, special equipment, uniforms, and protective equipment. In a propaganda video, the Taliban showed the equipment of their special forces soldiers – no worse than that of the Americans.

The country’s air force included 22 light attack aircraft EMB-314 Super Tucano, four transport C-130H Hercules, 24 light Cessna 208B and 18 turboprop PC-12. In the army aviation – six Mi-35 attack helicopters, 76 military transport Mi-17, 41 light MD-530F and up to 30 multipurpose UH-60A Black Hawk. Of course, not all equipment is in good working order. But even if some of the aircraft are capable of taking off, the Taliban now have fundamentally new capabilities.

The terrorist organization’s aviation is a big threat to neighboring countries. I must say that the reason for the American invasion was the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when extremists hijacked several passenger planes and sent them to skyscrapers in New York. In theory, every Taliban aircraft is a flying jihad mobile that can be loaded with explosives and used to attack. The Afghan military did not think about it and gave up the equipment without even trying to disable it. And many pilots volunteered to join the Islamists.

Expansion risk

Today the Taliban say they have no plans to invade other countries. But it is not known what they will decide tomorrow. Mountains of weapons can instill in the leadership of the organization self-confidence and a desire to build on success. ISIS militants also began their explosive expansion in the Middle East only after the seizure of the arsenals of government forces in Syria and Iraq. Many experts believe that the Taliban is a threat to the global security architecture.

According to the expert of the Association of Military Political Scientists Oleg Glazunov, the Taliban have sleeping cells in all the republics of Central Asia, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

“Together with refugees from Afghanistan, those who will later organize terrorist acts and disturb the population can enter there,” he said on Sputnik radio. “Why? I think the Taliban have far-reaching plans that go beyond Afghanistan: create a belt of Islamic states in Central Asia, so they will not stop. The Taliban have been fighting for more than 20 years, it is beneficial for them to have more allies, so it is important for them to put their people in. I think China should be wary of: Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region It is even difficult to imagine how the security architecture will now collapse due to the seizure of Afghanistan. The Americans did not cope, flew away: the United States is far away, and they do not care. But we, Iranians, Chinese or Pakistan, all other countries – all of us we will clean up this mess. “

Russia has repeatedly made it clear that it is not going to fight in Afghanistan again. However, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also noted that the CSTO countries must be prepared for the infiltration of terrorists from areas controlled by the Taliban. In addition, he stressed that Moscow will continue to modernize the allied armies, which, if the situation aggravates, will take the first blow.