Neighbors emerge as new allies in Turkiye’s regional policy

Dr. Sinem Cengiz

During Syrian Arab Republic President Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s visit to Ankara last week, reports surfaced that Turkiye and Syria were considering a joint defense pact, including establishing Turkish airbases in central Syria and training for Syria’s new army. However, Turkish officials told the media that it was too early to talk about any pact on military bases. At the same time, they did not deny the reports over Turkiye’s support to improve the capacity of the Syrian army. This is the first time that any elements of a strategic defense arrangement with Damascus have come to light.

For many years, Turkiye provided political and military support to the Syrian forces fighting the regime and other elements in the war-torn country. However, signing a pact to train Syria’s new army would mark a step forward. A similar pact, in the form of a memorandum of understanding, was last year signed between Turkiye and another of its neighbors, Iraq.

Last April, Ankara and Baghdad agreed on a broad and comprehensive range of areas of cooperation, such as military training. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the accord aimed to enhance the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces, maintain dialogue in the fight against common threats and contribute to regional security. The accord was the outcome of Turkiye’s diplomatic efforts in Iraq after many years of tension in their relations.

These efforts have borne fruit, as the Iraqi National Security Council took significant action by banning the activities of the PKK, which Turkiye designates as a terrorist organization and views as a threat to Iraq’s security. Al-Sharaa has also vowed that his government would prevent the PKK and the YPG from using Syria as a base for operations against Turkiye.

The PKK and its offshoots in Iraq and Syria have long been an issue of contention in Turkiye’s relations with its neighbors. Due to both domestic and bilateral reasons, this issue has rarely been a point of cooperation. Instead, it has often been used as a tool by governments that sought to challenge Ankara, such as the ousted Assad regime.

In the past, Turkish-Iraqi relations were seriously strained by the military operations conducted by Turkish troops in northern Iraq against the PKK. The presence of Turkish troops in Bashiqa camp, which was established in 2015 near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, was a major factor. However, as a result of the new accord, a joint training and cooperation center in Bashiqa is to be established, in which responsibility will lie with the Iraqi armed forces.

The reality is that Ankara is focused on securing defense pacts with Syria and Iraq primarily due to concerns over terrorism linked to the PKK and its offshoots. Aligning with both Damascus and Baghdad on this issue provides Turkiye with a sense of relief, while sparking expectations over the end of the terrorist group.

Turkiye cannot change its neighbors, but it does have the ability to shape its relations with them. Looking back in history, Ankara’s first rapprochement with the Middle East was driven more by the needs of realpolitik (the securitization of Turkish borders) than by any deeper interest in allying with regional states. An example of this is the Saadabad Pact, which was a defense accord signed in 1937 between Turkiye, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. It was one of the earliest attempts to create a regional security framework in the Middle East, reflecting the desire of these countries to cooperate at a time of great instability. Although it did not last long due to the events of the Second World War, the pact marked an important moment in regional diplomacy, particularly for Turkiye and its neighbors.

Another key defense agreement Turkiye was involved in was the Baghdad Pact, signed in 1955, which was aimed at countering Soviet influence during the Cold War. After Iraq’s withdrawal in 1958, the pact was renamed the Central Treaty Organization, with its headquarters moved to Ankara. However, this alliance also gradually dissolved. These examples highlight how regional pacts have historically brought neighboring countries together in response to common threats.

While the memorandum of understanding signed with Iraq and the potential one with Syria are not on the same level as these historic pacts, they reflect ongoing efforts to bring regional countries together under a security framework. This is also evident in Ankara’s plans to collaborate with Syria, Iraq and Jordan to combat the remnants of Daesh. Such a move could allow the US to distance itself from the YPG elements it currently backs in Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated: “Turkiye, Iraq, Syria and Jordan need to unite to fight Daesh. We are capable of doing that and, God willing, this is the step we will take as four countries in the near future. We have already held preliminary talks for this process.”

One final point to highlight is that defense agreements often lead to economic cooperation, as countries in such pacts tend to collaborate on resource-sharing initiatives. Turkiye, Iraq and Syria share significant transboundary river basins, making water a key issue of concern between them. However, the defense agreement signed with Iraq also paved the way for a multibillion-dollar strategic water agreement with Turkiye. A similar arrangement could be adopted with Syria, transforming water from a point of contention into an area of cooperation, especially in a situation where the three countries work together to address security threats.

The strategic interests of Turkiye, Iraq and Syria are deeply interconnected within their shared region. New defense pacts or their equivalent, with enhanced technology and intelligence sharing, could build a more integrated and resilient security framework for the region.

Courtesy: arabnews