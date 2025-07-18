Neighbors should cherish boon of regional peace

Properly settling the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia would serve the interests of both countries. It is imperative that the two sides engage in talks to resolve the issue through peaceful dialogue and consultation.

Encouragingly, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of Thailand and Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia have now agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” following peace talks in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who serves as this year’s chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, emphasized that the agreement was a vital first step to de-escalation and a restoration of peace and security. The defense and foreign ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand have been tasked with setting up a “detailed mechanism” for the “implementation, verification and reporting of the ceasefire”.

The border between Thailand and Cambodia has been disputed for decades. But in the past, confrontations have been limited and brief. It was expected that the current tensions, which broke out in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a border skirmish, would also be resolved quickly. But instead, they have escalated, creating a diplomatic rift between the two neighbors.

Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand closed some of its border crossings with Cambodia, with an exception for migrant Cambodian workers returning home. At least 33 people have been reportedly killed and thousands have been displaced. Southeast Asia is a region that has long valued stability and peaceful coexistence, which has contributed to its economic and social development.

The region’s economic growth is one of the most vibrant in the world. Under the framework of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, ASEAN, along with China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand are contributing a great deal to global economic development and injecting certainty into the uncertain world economic and social landscape.

Against such a backdrop, all neighboring countries hope that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia will look at the larger picture of regional development, exercise restraint and do their best to try and de-escalate the tensions.

Thailand and Cambodia are close neighbors with deep historical ties with China, and both enjoy longstanding friendly relations with it. Preserving a spirit of good-neighborliness, building mutual trust, and handling differences responsibly are not only in the best interests of both countries, but also essential for peace and stability in the region.

China is deeply concerned about the tensions and the tragic loss of life, and extends its heartfelt condolences to the people of both nations. At the invitation of the other parties, Chinese representatives participated in Monday’s talks, underscoring China’s constructive role in supporting efforts to de-escalate the conflict and promote dialogue.

As a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized, China hopes the two sides will prioritize the well-being of their peoples, exercise calm and restraint, and work quickly to halt the hostilities. Only through peaceful dialogue and negotiation can the border issue be properly addressed and lasting stability restored.

Cambodia and Thailand are both important members of ASEAN, and China highly appreciates ASEAN’s active efforts to promote a ceasefire between the two sides and welcomes all actions conducive to easing tensions. Dialogue and consultation are the only effective way to resolve disputes. The agreement to cease hostilities should now serve as a foundation for further dialogue and mutual trust-building.

By approaching the situation with foresight and a spirit of cooperation, it is hoped that both nations can forge an agreement — one that upholds stability along their border and reinforces the broader peace that has long underpinned Southeast Asia’s development and cohesion. China will continue to uphold a fair and just position, maintain close communication with both sides, and actively play a constructive role in promoting peace talks.